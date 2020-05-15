Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 15, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 15, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 65. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.