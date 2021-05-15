Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 15, 2021

May 15, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3 pm and 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. East northeast wind around 9 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. North wind 9 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with an east wind of 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. East wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East northeast wind 5 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.