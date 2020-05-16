Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 16, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 16, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 41. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Advertisement

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a south wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Advertisement... Story continues below

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.