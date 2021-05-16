Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 16, 2021

May 16, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east wind of 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. North northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light west southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.