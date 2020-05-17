Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 17, 2020

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. South wind 5 to 13 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 61.