Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 17, 2021

May 17, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind 7 to 13 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light west southwest wind becoming northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 73. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Friday – A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Friday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.