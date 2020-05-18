Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 18, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 18, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a south wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.