Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 18, 2021

May 18, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northwest wind of 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a northwest wind 7 to 16 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 73. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 7 pm and 1 am, then isolated showers after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 7 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday Night – A 50 percent chance of showers before 1 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.