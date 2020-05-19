Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 19, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 19, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with a south wind 11 to 21 mph increasing to 21 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Windy, with a south wind 23 to 33 mph decreasing to 7 to 17 mph. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph.

Wednesday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Windy, with a south wind 6 to 16 mph increasing to 16 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 am, then a slight chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Memorial Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.