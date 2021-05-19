Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 19, 2021

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a south wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Friday – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday – A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly during the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 70.