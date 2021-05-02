Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 2, 2021

May 2, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered rain and snow showers before 8 am, then rain showers likely. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – Rain showers likely before 1 am, then rain and snow showers likely between 1 am and 3 am, then snow showers likely after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday – Scattered snow showers before 9 am, then scattered rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 65.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.