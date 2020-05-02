Morning Sweetwater County Weather, May 2, Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 2, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between 1 pm and 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night – Clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 65.