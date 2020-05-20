Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 20, 2020

Today – Isolated showers between 3 pm and 4 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Windy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 8 to 18 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night – A chance of rain showers before 5 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 7 am, then a slight chance of snow showers between 7 am and 10 am, then a slight chance of rain showers after 10 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Memorial Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 77.