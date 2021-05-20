Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 20, 2021





May 20, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Windy, with a south wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Friday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 16 mph becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.