Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 21, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 21, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 18 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night – Scattered rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain between midnight and 5 am, then a chance of rain and snow after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow before 10 am, then a slight chance of rain between 10 am and noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Memorial Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.