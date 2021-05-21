Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 21, 2021

Today – Isolated showers between 7 am and noon, then isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with a south southeast wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Windy, with a south southeast wind 16 to 26 mph decreasing to 6 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a south wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 22 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.