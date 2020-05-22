Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 22, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 22, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – A 20 percent chance of showers after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of rain showers before 4 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 4 am and 5 am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers before 8 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8 am and 9 am, then a chance of rain showers after 9 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Advertisement

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. North northeast wind 5 to 11 mph.

Memorial Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Advertisement

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 76.