Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 22, 2021





May 22, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sponsor

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. South wind 7 to 13 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7 am, then scattered showers between 7 am and 1 pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Windy, with a southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 pm, then a chance of showers between 10 pm and 1 am. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Sponsor

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 7 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.