Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 23, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 23, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – A slight chance of showers between 8 am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Memorial Day – Sunny, with a high near 65. Light west wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 78.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 80.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 80.