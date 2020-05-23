Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 23, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 23, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A slight chance of showers between 8 am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Memorial Day – Sunny, with a high near 65. Light west wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 80.