Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 23, 2021





May 23, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A slight chance of showers between 11 am and 1 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Windy, with a south wind of 20 to 25 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light south wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.