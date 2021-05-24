Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 24, 2021





May 24, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.