Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 25, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 25, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Memorial Day – Sunny, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight –Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers between 1 pm and 4 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.