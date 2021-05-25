Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 25, 2021





May 25, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 7 to 16 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph becoming west at 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind of 5 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.