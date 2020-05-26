Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 26, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 26, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 17 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.