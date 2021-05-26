Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 26, 2021





May 26, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 3 pm and 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with a west wind of 5 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 28 mph. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Windy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 26 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. West wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. North northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers between 7 am and 1 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 am, then a slight chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Memorial Day – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.

Monday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.