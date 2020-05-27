Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 27, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 27, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Advertisement

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Advertisement

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.