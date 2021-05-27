Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 27, 2021





May 27, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 41. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind of 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Memorial Day – A 20 percent chance of showers during the afternoon. Sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 80.