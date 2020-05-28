Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 28, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 28, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east after midnight.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 78.