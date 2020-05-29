Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 29, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 29, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Saturday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.