Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 29, 2021





May 29, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 16 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Memorial Day – Sunny, with a high near 73. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.