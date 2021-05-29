Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 29, 2021

May 29, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 16 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Memorial Day – Sunny, with a high near 73. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 83.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.