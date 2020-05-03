Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 3, 2020, Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 3, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A chance of showers before 1 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1 pm and 3 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 7 pm and 1 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.