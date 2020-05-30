Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 30, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 30, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers between midnight and 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.