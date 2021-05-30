Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 30, 2021

May 30, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a northeast wind of 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Memorial Day – Sunny, with a high near 73. Light northeast wind becoming north northeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. North northeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 87.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.