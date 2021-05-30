Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 30, 2021





May 30, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a northeast wind of 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Memorial Day – Sunny, with a high near 73. Light northeast wind becoming north northeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. North northeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.