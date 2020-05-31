Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 31, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 31, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest 16 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light southwest. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Advertisement

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light west northwest. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Advertisement... Story continues below

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.