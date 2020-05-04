Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 4, 2020, Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 4, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 66.