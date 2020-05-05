Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 5, 2020, Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 5, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 66. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with an east wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 19 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 35. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 16 to 21 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 61. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 63. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – Clear, with a low around 36.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.