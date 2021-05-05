Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 5, 2021

May 5, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 33. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sponsor

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery.

Sponsor

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers during the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Rain and snow showers likely. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Monday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.