Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 6, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 5, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 16 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 32. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 58. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming east 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 64. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 67. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.