Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 6, 2021

May 6, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 42. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 11 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 11 pm and midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – A chance of snow showers before 10 am, then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – A chance of rain showers before 10 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10 pm and 4 am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.