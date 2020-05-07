Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 7, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 5, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 58. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 25 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 17 to 22 mph becoming east 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 64. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – Clear, with a low around 35. West wind around 14 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind around 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.