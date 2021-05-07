Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 7, 2021

May 7, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers between midnight and 5 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 55. Windy, with a west wind of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 1 am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – A chance of snow showers before 9 am, then rain showers likely. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – A chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 11 pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers before 9 am, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.