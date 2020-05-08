Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 8, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 8, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 62. East wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. East wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east in the evening.

Monday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. East wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.