Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 8, 2021

May 8, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 54. Windy, with a west wind of 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Windy, with a west northwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Monday – A chance of snow showers before 9 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9 am and 10 am, then a chance of rain showers after 10 am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – A chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after midnight, then gradually ending. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers between 7 am and 10 am, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.