Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 9, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 9, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Sunny, with a high near 62. East southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the evening.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. East northeast wind 7 to 13 mph.

Advertisement

Monday – Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Advertisement... Story continues below

Wednesday – A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Friday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.