Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 9, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 9, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 62. East southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the evening.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. East northeast wind 7 to 13 mph.
Monday – Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Wednesday – A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Breezy.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Thursday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Friday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.