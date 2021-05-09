Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 9, 2021

May 9, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sponsor

Tonight – Isolated snow showers after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 7 to 11 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Scattered snow showers before 10 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 10 am and noon, then scattered rain showers during the afternoon. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday Night – Scattered rain showers, mixing with snow after 8 pm, then gradually ending. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers before 8 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8 am and 9 am, then a chance of rain showers after 9 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. North northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight.

Sponsor

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 65. Light southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.