Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Nov. 10, 2019, Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 10, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. North northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Veteran’s Day – Sunny, with a high near 36. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Advertisement

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Advertisement

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.