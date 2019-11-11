Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Nov. 11, 2019, Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 11, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Veterans Day Monday – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 34. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West southwest wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy.