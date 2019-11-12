Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Nov. 12, 2019, Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 12, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Wind chill values as low as zero early. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 20. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday – Cloudy, with a high near 55.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday – A chance of snow before 3 pm, then a slight chance of rain between 3 pm and 4 pm, then a slight chance of snow after 4 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.