Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Nov. 13, 2019, Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 13, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – A 10 percent chance of rain after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday – A slight chance of rain and snow before 7 a.m, then a chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday – A slight chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.