Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Nov. 14, 2019, Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 14, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 51. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Light southwest wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.